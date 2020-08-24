iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 Cancelled, Will Announce Winners Soon!

The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards have been officially cancelled after being postponed due to Coronavirus earlier this year.

Originally, the show was set for March of 2020, but obviously, the United States shut down during that time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full list of nominees was revealed months ago, and now, the show has revealed they will announce the winners over four days from September 4 through September 7. The winners will be announced on-air across 840 iHeartRadio stations nationwide and via iHeart’s social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.

There are a lot of music award shows set for this fall including The Billboard Latin Music Awards on October 21, the Billboard Music Awards on October 14, The American Music Awards on November 22, the ACMs on September 16, and the CMAs, which will take place sometime in November.