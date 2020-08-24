January Jones Dyes Her Hair Pink!

January Jones is ditching her signature blonde locks for a new pink hair dye-job!

The 42-year-old Mad Men actress posted to her Instagram to show off her brand new hair color.

The actress captioned the photo with the caption, “what a difference a day makes,” along with a pink flower emoji. What do you think of the look?

Earlier this month, January actually made headlines for shooting her shot with a celeb on her Instagram account! Unfortunately for January, this celeb has been in a long term relationship for a while.

Check out the photo of January Jones’ brand new pink hair in the embedded post…