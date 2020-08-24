Jeffree Star's Possible New Boyfriend Identified & He's a Basketball Player!

Jeffree Star had fans talking this weekend when he shared a provocative photo of himself sitting on the lap of a mystery man, whose arms were wrapped around his body.

The 34-year-old makeup guru and entrepreneur captioned the photo, “Thankful for all the blessings God has brought into my life this year.”

Now, fans have identified the man in the photo thanks to the tattoos on his arms.

Jeffree‘s possible new boyfriend is basketball player Andre Marhold, who is a 6-foot-6 athlete from Charlotte, North Carolina.

After playing basketball at the Pittsburgh-based school Duquesne University, Andre moved his career to Europe, where he has played for teams in Austria and Germany. His Instagram page, which is now private, says that he currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia. He also appears to be the father of a young child.

Andre is now the CEO of the Belle Agency, which is modeling talent agency.

