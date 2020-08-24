Top Stories
JoJo Siwa Looks So Different After James Charles' Makeover - See Photos!

YouTube beauty guru James Charles gave JoJo Siwa a full makeover and we have the before and after photos!

James did a full makeup job on JoJo and she looks so different from her usual look, and fans are loving this video. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

In addition, Jojo actually gave James a makeover as well and you can see the video right here.

Meanwhile, if you missed the news, Jojo actually has a new boyfriend and you may recognize him! Be sure to check out who he is!

Watch the video that James Charles posted of his makeover of JoJo Siwa…

Check out photos of JoJo Siwa’s makeover, given to her by James Charles, in the gallery of this post…
Photos: YouTube, Getty
