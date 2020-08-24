Top Stories
Mon, 24 August 2020 at 9:42 pm

Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Reacts to Her Resigning with New TikTok Video

Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Reacts to Her Resigning with New TikTok Video

Kellyanne Conway‘s teenage daughter Claudia Conway is speaking out in response to the news that her mom is resigning from her job at the White House.

Kellyanne has been a counselor to President Trump for several years and Claudia is an outspoken critic of the president and his policies.

Hours before Kellyanne announced she was leaving her job to focus on her family, Claudia spoke out on Twitter and said that she’s “officially pushing for emancipation.”

Claudia said, “my mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen.”

After the announcement was made, Claudia went on her viral TiKTok acccount and recorded videos of herself reacting to the news in front of her parents’ tweets.

“Look what I did. Look at what I did, ladies and gentleman. Look at what I did,” she said in one of the videos. She captioned it, “the power i hold – i— they think this is gonna stop me from getting emancipated? NANSHAJAB BYE”

Click inside to watch the two videos…

