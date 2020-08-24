Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber Check Out the Waves in Malibu

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are enjoying a day at the beach!

The model BFFs spent the afternoon at the beach on Friday afternoon (August 21) in Malibu, Calif.

Kendall, 24, and Hailey, 23, both wore cover-ups over their bikinis as they chatted down by the ocean before heading back to the house the Kardashian-Jenner family rented out for the summer.

Later that night, Kendall and her rumored boyfriend were spotted grabbing dinner at a restaurant in Santa Monica.

