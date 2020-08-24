Kimberly Guilfoyle's RNC Speech Has Everyone Talking: 'Why Are You Screaming at Me?!'

Kimberly Guilfoyle is the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and she gave a speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention that is getting a lot of reactions.

The 51-year-old former attorney, who is the National Chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee, spoke from the Mellon Auditorium on Monday night (August 24) in Washington, D.C.

Kimberly gave a very forceful speech and there were several times where she seemed to be screaming to the viewers at home. If you didn’t know, Kimberly is the ex-wife of California’s current governor Gavin Newsom and she made a dig at California at one point in her speech.

“Kimberly Guilfoyle knows her future father-in-law loves all caps, so that’s how she did her speech,” Bette Midler said.

Oscar-winning songwriter Benj Pasek said, “Why are you screaming at me, Kimberly?!?!?”

Country music singer Maren Morris tweeted during the speech and said that the RNC seemed like it was an episode of SNL.

Watch the speech below and read lots of reactions.

Kimberly Guilfoyle knows her future father-in-law loves all caps, so that’s how she did her speech. “DO YOU LIKE ME NEW DADDY???” — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 25, 2020

.@kimguilfoyle, in a extremist blood-and-soil screed, slams “cosmopolitan elites.” This has long been an anti-Semitic code. Thanks for making it obvious. #TrumpChaos #RepublicanConvention #Unhinged — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) August 25, 2020

Dial it down, Guilfoyle. — (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) August 25, 2020

#KimberlyGuilfoyle is a real yeller. No wonder Don Jr. is so into her. She makes him feel like a kid again! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle is a first generation American??? Her people are from Aguadilla, PR. So is my grandfather. Puerto Ricans are American – last I checked. I’m horrified. And embarrassed as a fellow Latina. Shameful. #GOPConvention2020 — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) August 25, 2020

All this yelling at the podium 🔚 — ⓇⓄⒸⓈⒾ (@rocsidiaz) August 25, 2020

Why are you screaming at me, Kimberly?!?!? — Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) August 25, 2020