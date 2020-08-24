Top Stories
Mon, 24 August 2020 at 10:25 pm

Kimberly Guilfoyle's RNC Speech Has Everyone Talking: 'Why Are You Screaming at Me?!'

Kimberly Guilfoyle's RNC Speech Has Everyone Talking: 'Why Are You Screaming at Me?!'

Kimberly Guilfoyle is the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and she gave a speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention that is getting a lot of reactions.

The 51-year-old former attorney, who is the National Chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee, spoke from the Mellon Auditorium on Monday night (August 24) in Washington, D.C.

Kimberly gave a very forceful speech and there were several times where she seemed to be screaming to the viewers at home. If you didn’t know, Kimberly is the ex-wife of California’s current governor Gavin Newsom and she made a dig at California at one point in her speech.

“Kimberly Guilfoyle knows her future father-in-law loves all caps, so that’s how she did her speech,” Bette Midler said.

Oscar-winning songwriter Benj Pasek said, “Why are you screaming at me, Kimberly?!?!?”

Country music singer Maren Morris tweeted during the speech and said that the RNC seemed like it was an episode of SNL.

Watch the speech below and read lots of reactions.

Click inside to read lots of reactions from celebs…

Read Twitter reactions below.

