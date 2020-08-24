Top Stories
Mon, 24 August 2020 at 2:12 pm

Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith & More Step Out For a Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith & More Step Out For a Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner arrives in a cute red top for a birthday party on Sunday night (August 23).

The 23-year-old beauty mogul stepped out to celebrate pal Justine Skye‘s birthday with alongside her sister, Kendall Jenner, and a few other friends including Jaden Smith, and Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The close-knit group of friends hung out at a restaurant for the private party, after a weekend full of other activities.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

Just the day before, Justin and Hailey were seen hanging out with Kendall on the beach for a relaxing weekend.

Justin and Hailey also got to meet their new niece, Iris Aronow, for the very first time.
Just Jared on Facebook
kylie jenner kendall jenner biebers jaden private bday party 01
kylie jenner kendall jenner biebers jaden private bday party 01
kylie jenner kendall jenner biebers jaden private bday party 02
kylie jenner kendall jenner biebers jaden private bday party 02
kylie jenner kendall jenner biebers jaden private bday party 03
kylie jenner kendall jenner biebers jaden private bday party 03
kylie jenner kendall jenner biebers jaden private bday party 04
kylie jenner kendall jenner biebers jaden private bday party 04
kylie jenner kendall jenner biebers jaden private bday party 05
kylie jenner kendall jenner biebers jaden private bday party 05
kylie jenner kendall jenner biebers jaden private bday party 06
kylie jenner kendall jenner biebers jaden private bday party 06
kylie jenner kendall jenner biebers jaden private bday party 07
kylie jenner kendall jenner biebers jaden private bday party 07

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • See how stars are honoring Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday - TMZ
  • Find out if Grant Gustin will be in The Flash movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Jessica Simpson talks staying sober during the pandemic - TooFab
  • Miley Cyrus is mourning a major loss - Just Jared Jr