Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith & More Step Out For a Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner arrives in a cute red top for a birthday party on Sunday night (August 23).

The 23-year-old beauty mogul stepped out to celebrate pal Justine Skye‘s birthday with alongside her sister, Kendall Jenner, and a few other friends including Jaden Smith, and Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The close-knit group of friends hung out at a restaurant for the private party, after a weekend full of other activities.

Just the day before, Justin and Hailey were seen hanging out with Kendall on the beach for a relaxing weekend.

Justin and Hailey also got to meet their new niece, Iris Aronow, for the very first time.