Lili Reinhart Opens Up About How Body Positivity Played A Big Part In Her Iconic Bra Scene on 'Riverdale'

Lili Reinhart is opening up in a brand new interview with the LA Times about her new movie, Chemical Hearts, her sexuality, Riverdale and more.

Here’s what the 24-year-old actress shared:

On why she wanted to do that bra scene on Riverdale: “I don’t have the CW girl body — tiny waist, nice-shaped legs, skinny, small, tiny. I had to do a bra and underwear scene in this last season and I felt really insecure about it. I really, really didn’t want to do it. I didn’t tell anyone this. I wasn’t pressured into doing it. I did it because it was my job. But I felt bad about myself doing it. I really did. And this is where it gets complicated. I can’t preach body positivity if I don’t practice it. So even if I’m not feeling amazing about my body, I felt it was important for me to do the scene anyway in my bra and underwear so people could see my body as it was. I did it for the people who feel like they need to look a certain way.”

On her sexuality: “I thought: ‘Do I like girls? I don’t know.’ As I’ve gotten older, the answer has become ‘Yes. Clearly, I do.’ … I think I just felt at this point in time: Why not? If suddenly I started dating a girl publicly, I didn’t want people to be, like, what the …? Not that I would even owe anyone an explanation. Because I don’t.”

On listening to Vanessa Morgan’s criticism of Riverdale not representing more black characters: “I mean, the show historically has been pretty white. Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa, showrunner] is very conscious of it now to make sure that that doesn’t happen again and Vanessa doesn’t feel that she’s put in that position again. I feel as a producer now moving forward how important it is that I’m not stereotyping, stereocasting anything — really making sure I’m going out of my way to do right by Black people, by transgender people, by people who don’t look like me.”

Just recently, Lili called out a few sites for using her social media posts as clickbait. See what happened here…