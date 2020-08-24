Megan Fox Talks Past Interview About Michael Bay, Ponders What Would've Happened Today

Megan Fox once said that her Transformers director Michael Bay was “a nightmare to work with” and she received a lot of backlash after giving that interview.

Now, the 34-year-old actress is opening up about what might have happened if she said those things today. Amid the #MeToo movement, it’s more common for actors and actresses to speak out about being mistreated on film sets.

“It’s tricky because yes, people are more receptive to the topic. But even how I was speaking about it then, the quote in its entirety, it was almost too flippant,” Megan said in a new interview with Refinery29. “Somehow, I would have been villainized in the telling of that story even today. I wasn’t telling it in a way where I was like, Look, I’ve been wounded by this and I need you to hear it. It was more like, This happens on-set, and I followed it up by saying he’s actually so charming outside of set, which I would also have been crucified for, because it’s like, why are you defending somebody that we perceive as abusing you?”

She continued, “It’s a very complicated thing if we’re dealing with just what I said in that interview. I don’t know that it would hold up well. The idea yes, but I would have had to approach it and deliver it in a different way. Everybody’s looking for a reason to be offended. I would have pissed off a bunch of people [no matter what].”

Megan previously revealed how her firing from the Transformers franchise was a low-point in her career.