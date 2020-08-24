MTV VMAs 2020 Reveals Pre-Show Lineup Including Chloe x Halle & Machine Gun Kelly

The performer lineup for the 2020 MTV VMAs has been revealed.

TheWrap reports that Chloe x Halle, Lewis Capaldi and Machine Gun Kelly are all slated to perform at the pre-show ahead of the virtual ceremony.

Jack Harlow, Tate McRae, Travis Barker and blackbear are also set to make an appearance at the event.

The pre-show event is set to be hosted by Nessa Diab and Jamila Mustafa and will feature “celebrity interviews and coast-to-coast coverage from celebrity correspondents, Kevan Kenney and Travis Mills.”

The 2020 MTV VMAs Pre-Show will air THIS Sunday, August 30 at 6:30/5:30c with the main show with host Keke Palmer happening at 8/7c.

