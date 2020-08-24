Natalia Dyer Calls Out The Media For Oversexualizing The Young Stars of 'Stranger Things'

Natalia Dyer is not holding back about how she feels about the media oversexualizing her younger co-stars on Stranger Things.

In a new interview with The Independent, the 25-year-old actress, who plays Nancy Wheeler in the series, shared that she feels overprotective of them all.

“There are so many layers going on here. I generally feel like, to me, it’s oversexualizing them. I feel protective over the younger kids even though they’re not kids anymore, they’re teens,” Natalia shared.

She adds, “They’re all great people and all having to grow up in very crazy circumstances. As a private person, I just feel like, leave people alone – unless you’re talking about their work or what they want to talk about.”

“It’s a very tricky and complex issue,” Natalia says. “[It's a] cultural issue, there must be a bigger concept behind it as to why. Just let people be the people that they are, without any judgement.”

Millie Bobby Brown, who stars as Eleven, has been open in the past about the discussion of inappropriate sexualization of the show’s young cast.

“There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me,” she wrote in a recent Instagram post.

