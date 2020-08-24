North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un Might Be in a Coma, New Report Says

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is reportedly in a coma, some South Korean officials believe (via TMZ).

Chang Song-min, who is a former aide to the late South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, said he has heard that the 36-year-old North Korean dictator is in a coma but is not dead.

He added, “A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period.” Kim Yo-jong is his younger sister.

This is not the first time his health has been brought into question. He was actually rumored to have died back in April…but then photos seemingly emerged of the dictator.

We await confirmation either way of his health status.