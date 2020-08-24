Olympian Usain Bolt Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Usain Bolt reportedly has been infected with COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to several sites, the 34-year-old Olympic athlete tested positive for the virus just after attending a surprise party for his birthday last week, which was also attended by several celebrities including Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, Bayer Leverkusen attacker Leon Bailey and veteran West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle.

Usain is currently in isolation and quarantining himself from his family as he tackles the virus.

If you didn’t see, Usain and girlfriend, Kasi B, just welcomed their first daughter together, and named her Olympia.

Usain, unfortunately, joins many other celebs who have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic earlier this year.