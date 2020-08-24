Paris Hilton Weighs In on Britney Spears' Conservatorship: 'It Breaks My Heart'

Paris Hilton was asked to weigh in on Britney Spears‘ conservatorship, and she revealed that she believes the whole situation is so heartbreaking.

“It breaks my heart that people have so much control over her,” Paris said during an interview with the Sunday Times. “It’s not fair to be an adult and be treated like a child. I can’t imagine having to live my life like that.”

If you missed the recent news, it was reported that Britney‘s attorney filed a request on her behalf for her father Jamie Spears to be removed from the conservatorship and permanently replaced solely by her current temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery. A judge ruled that the conservatorship will be extended until this date.

If you don’t know, Paris and Britney used to hang out over a decade ago.