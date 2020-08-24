Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Son Archie Will Automatically Become a Prince When Prince Charles Becomes King

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the 15-month-old son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will reportedly automatically become a prince when his grandfather, Prince Charles, becomes the King of England.

A royal expert spoke with Express about how Archie will be sixth in line to the throne when his grandfather becomes King, and while he’ll automatically become a prince, he can decide at age 18 whether or not he wants to use his His Royal Highness title. His cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, already have the HRH title.

This is significant because Prince Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal life a few months ago and also chose to not give Archie a royal title at the time of his birth.

Expert Iain MacMarthanne also explained another rule that Archie may be subject to now that he will become sixth in line to the throne: a royal rule where he has to get permission to marry.

He explained, “Prior to the Succession of the Crown Act 2013 all descendants of George II, under the terms of the Royal Marriages Act 1772, unless the issue of a princess who had married into a foreign royal family, had to obtain the sovereign’s permission to marry in order to retain their rights in succession. The 2013 Act sought to bring multiple pieces of outdated and discriminatory legislation relating to the monarchy up to date.”

“Through this Act male primogeniture was abolished, allowing the first born child irrespective of gender to become heir apparent,” he continued. “The disqualification from inheriting the throne by marrying a Catholic was removed; and the Royal Marriages Act of 1772 was repealed, resulting in only the first six in line to the throne being required to obtain the sovereign’s permission.”

It has been a while since we’ve seen baby Archie - here’s the last glimpse we got of him.