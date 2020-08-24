Rosie O'Donnell Tells Kanye West His Mom Would Want Him to 'Take Ur Meds'

Rosie O’Donnell has a message for Kanye West: “take ur meds.”

The 58-year-old actress and former talk show host took to Twitter to respond to one of Kanye‘s tweets where he listed the states where his name is on the Presidential ballot.

Rosie took to Twitter and responded, “ye – u must take ur meds – save urself – get balanced – if ur mom was here she would say that to u – with so much love …”

A Twitter user responded back, “she should have personally text him as a loving friend. This isn’t loving. She’s throwing shade,” and Rosie responded, “im trying to help him.”

