Top Stories
Mon, 24 August 2020 at 11:10 am

Rosie O'Donnell Tells Kanye West His Mom Would Want Him to 'Take Ur Meds'

Rosie O'Donnell Tells Kanye West His Mom Would Want Him to 'Take Ur Meds'

Rosie O’Donnell has a message for Kanye West: “take ur meds.”

The 58-year-old actress and former talk show host took to Twitter to respond to one of Kanye‘s tweets where he listed the states where his name is on the Presidential ballot.

Rosie took to Twitter and responded, “ye – u must take ur meds – save urself – get balanced – if ur mom was here she would say that to u – with so much love …”

A Twitter user responded back, “she should have personally text him as a loving friend. This isn’t loving. She’s throwing shade,” and Rosie responded, “im trying to help him.”

Another celebrity also just responded to Kanye West on Twitter.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kanye West, Rosie O Donnell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • See how stars are honoring Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday - TMZ
  • Find out if Grant Gustin will be in The Flash movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Jessica Simpson talks staying sober during the pandemic - TooFab
  • Miley Cyrus is mourning a major loss - Just Jared Jr