Mon, 24 August 2020 at 2:51 pm

Sean Penn Hangs Out By The Beach With James Corden

Sean Penn hangs out with James Corden by the beach over the weekend in Malibu, Calif.

The 59-year-old actor and activist and talk show host James were spotted eyeing James‘ family as they came in from playing in the ocean.

Later on in the day, Sean was spotted shirtless as he headed down to the beach for a swim on his own.

Just recently, Sean confirmed that he married girlfriend, Leila George, in a quiet and virtual wedding ceremony over Zoom. Find out who were the witnesses to the marriage here.

If you missed it, Sean is set to participate in a live reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, which was postponed due to technical difficulties last week.

See when the reading is set to take place now…
