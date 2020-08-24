Selena Gomez Launches New Serendipity Ice Cream Flavor To Celebrate Her Collab With BLACKPINK

Selena Gomez is going big in celebrating her upcoming collaboration with BLACKPINK and launched a brand new ice cream flavor!

The new flavor, called Cookies & Cream Remix, is made with pink vanilla ice cream, crunchy cookie bites and swirling gobs of gooey fudge and will be available in stores starting on August 28.

The new ice cream celebrates Selena and BLACKPINK‘s collab of the same name, which is out the same day. The single will be featured on BLACKPINK’s highly anticipated debut album set, out on October 2nd.

“Growing up and loving the iconic Serendipity restaurant, I couldn’t be more excited to become a partner in their expanding brand,” Selena shared in a statement. “For the Cookies & Cream remix, I wanted to put my own personal spin on this classic flavor by making it with pink vanilla ice cream as a nod to my girls BLACKPINK and celebrate our new song ‘Ice Cream.’”

