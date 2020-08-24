'Tenet' Won't Play in Every Drive-In Movie Theater - Here's Why

If you’re hoping to see Tenet at your local drive-in movie theater on September 3, you might be out of luck.

Variety is reporting that Warner Bros. will be limiting drive-in screenings of the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan movie.

The movie will begin playing in international markets on August 26 and the U.S. release begins on September 3, but it will only play in cities that allow movie theaters to open amid the pandemic. New York and Los Angeles, the two biggest movie-going cities in the country, are not two of those cities.

Warner Bros. has reportedly decided that drive-in theaters that are located in areas where regular movie theaters are not open will NOT be allowed to show the movie. The reason is to avoid people talking about spoilers if the film is not available yet in all theaters in that area, though with social media, it seems spoilers might be hard for many people to avoid.

