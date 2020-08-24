'The Color Purple' Musical to Become a Movie & Cynthia Erivo Could Make History if She Plays Celie!

The Broadway musical The Color Purple is being turned into a movie and a director has been selected!

Blitz Bazawule, who co-directed Beyonce‘s Black Is King visual album for Disney+, is going to helm the upcoming feature for Warner Bros.

Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones are producing the movie. In a statement to Deadline, Oprah said, “We, were all blown away by Blitz’s unique vision as a director and look forward to seeing how he brings the next evolution of this beloved story to life.”

Casting has not yet been announced for the movie, but Cynthia Erivo seems to be a shoo-in for the role of Celie. She played the role in the recent Broadway revival, which launched her career.

Cynthia could make movie history if she plays Celie in the film version. She won a Tony, an Emmy, and a Grammy for her work in the Broadway musical. If she also wins an Oscar for the role, she’d be the first person to win an EGOT from the same role. Earlier this year, she received two Oscar nominations for her work in the movie Harriet.

Ben Platt also has the chance to achieve this feat as he won the same awards for his work in Dear Evan Hansen. He’s rumored to play the role in the upcoming movie version.

Watch an incredible performance that Cynthia gave earlier this summer for a Fourth of July special.