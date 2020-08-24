'The Haunting of Hill House' Creators Are Ready to Haunt Fans with New Netflix Series - Get Your First Look!

Netflix is giving fans their first look at the upcoming series The Haunting of Bly Manor, a new show from the creator of the hit series The Haunting of Hill House.

Hill House was based on the 1959 novel by Shirley Jackson while Bly Manor is based on the 1988 novella “The Turn of the Screw” by Henry James.

The showrunner Mike Flanagan says the new series will be “much scarier.” he told Birth.Movies.Death, “For Henry James fans, it’s going to be pretty wild, and for people who aren’t familiar with his work, it’s going to be unbelievably scary. I already think it’s much scarier than season 1, so I’m very excited about it.”

Mike also told Vanity Fair to expect some romance in the new series. He said, “It certainly provides a new way to tell a love story, and there are three of them that really beat at the heart of this season. They all have a very dark edge to them. And by the end, it’s really hard to differentiate tragedy with romance. That sense of romantic longing for someone who meant so much to us—but who’s gone—really is the heart of any ghost story.”

Hill House‘s Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen are returning for the new installment in new roles.

The Haunting of Bly Manor premieres this fall.

Click through the gallery to check out your first look…