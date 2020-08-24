'The Society' Creator Reacts to Netflix Cancelling the Show

Christopher Kryser, the creator of the Netflix series The Society, is reacting to the news that the streaming service has canceled the show.

The show had already been renewed for season two, but Netflix just decided to scrap plans for the second season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We spent the last bunch of months getting ready to go back again, dealing with all the COVID protocols,” Christopher told Variety. “And then I got a call from Netflix saying, ‘We have made this decision.’ It was obviously pretty upsetting and abrupt.”

Production was supposed to begin on season two in March, but it was delayed due to the pandemic. The storyline of the first season ended in December and the second season “was meant to be shot mostly in the summer — but we were heading back into fall and winter. And then they made the decision that it was too much. That’s, I guess, how it goes. I can’t pretend I’m surprised. I know we had many months of conversations about the challenges of producing in this environment.”

