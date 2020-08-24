Top Stories
Mon, 24 August 2020 at 7:41 pm

TikTok Sues Trump Administration Over App Ban

TikTok Sues Trump Administration Over App Ban

TikTok is moving forward with their lawsuit against the Trump Administration, Variety reports.

The lawsuit argues that the President’s executive order, which would ban the app in the United States, is unconstitutional and should be blocked from taking effect.

TikTok also claim that declaring a “national emergency” for the ban was taken without any opportunity for the company to be heard, and violates their due-process rights; as well as the President exceeding his authority in issuing the order.

The company claims that the ban violates their free speech rights, arguing that computer code is a type of expression protected under the First Amendment.

“To be clear, we far prefer constructive dialogue over litigation,” TikTok said in a statement announcing the legal action. “But with the Executive Order threatening to bring a ban on our U.S. operations – eliminating the creation of 10,000 American jobs and irreparably harming the millions of Americans who turn to this app for entertainment, connection, and legitimate livelihoods that are vital especially during the pandemic – we simply have no choice.”

The lawsuit also sees TikTok unveiling just how many people use the app or have signed up for an account this year.

As of June 2020, the company said that it had 91 million monthly active users and in July 2020, the company says there were almost 700 million monthly active users.

To date, the app has been downloaded more than 2 billion times.

Find out why Trump is saying banning the app is a matter of national emergency here…
