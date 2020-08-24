Usain Bolt Is Still Waiting For His Coronavirus Test Results After Reports Emerged He Was Positive For It

Usain Bolt is currently in quaranatine after being tested for COVID-19 coronavirus.

After a report emerged that the 34-year-old Olympic athlete tested positive for the virus, Usain took to his social media to set the record straight.

While he hasn’t tested positive, Usain is waiting results from taking the test after he attended a surprise birthday party last week.

“[I'm] trying to be responsible so I’m going to stay in,” he explained to his followers in a video on Twitter, although he isn’t showing any symptoms of the virus.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Usain Bolt

If you didn’t see, Usain and girlfriend, Kasi B, just welcomed their first daughter together, and named her Olympia.

See the many other celebs who have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic earlier this year.