Who Should Play Wolverine Next After Hugh Jackman's Departure? Vote In Our Poll!

Hugh Jackman has repeatedly confirmed that he would be stepping away from the role of Wolverine and another actor could take over the role in a new phase for the Marvel character.

About his last film, Logan, Hugh told Daily Beast, “I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party—not just for me, but for the character. Somebody else will pick it up and run with it. It’s too good of a character not to. It’s kind of like, you’re on your way home and your friend rings you and goes, Oh, dude, a new DJ just came on and the music is awesome, are you going to come back? And you say, Sounds good but… no. They’re fine with someone else.”

Now, there have been a ton of fan rumors about who should take over for weeks.

We’ve compiled a list of the biggest names that fans have spoken out about to take over the iconic role.

We will keep this poll open until Monday (August 21) at noon ET. You can vote as many times as you want!