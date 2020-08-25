Ellen Pompeo Talks About Watching Herself Age on 'Grey's Anatomy'

Ellen Pompeo is opening up about her 15 years on Grey’s Anatomy and what it has been like to watch herself age on the show.

The 50-year-old actress is the latest guest on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast and she opened up about heading into season 17 of the medical drama series.

Ellen said that watching herself age “from 33 to 50 on screen [is] not so fun.”

“You really see [the difference] because I’m in the same clothes [playing] the same character. So the way I see myself aging — it’s a motherf–ker,” she added (via TV Line).

Ellen also discussed how long she thinks she’ll remain on the show.

“I do not want to be the grapes dying on the vine,” she said. “Certainly, to dip out sooner rather than later at this point… [and] leave while the show is still on top is definitely a goal. I’m not trying to stay on the show forever. No way. If I get too aggravated and am no longer grateful there, I should not be there.”

