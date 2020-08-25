Top Stories
See What Trended on Twitter After Donald Trump Jr.'s Speech at RNC 2020

See What Trended on Twitter After Donald Trump Jr.'s Speech at RNC 2020

Jeffree Star's Possible New Boyfriend Identified &amp; He's a Basketball Player!

Jeffree Star's Possible New Boyfriend Identified & He's a Basketball Player!

45 Celeb Couples Who Split During the Quarantine

45 Celeb Couples Who Split During the Quarantine

Tue, 25 August 2020 at 12:39 am

Jeffree Star Slams Accusations That He's Paying His New Boyfriend

Jeffree Star Slams Accusations That He's Paying His New Boyfriend

Jeffree Star seemingly has a new man in his life and he wants followers to know that he doesn’t pay anyone to be with him.

The 34-year-old makeup guru and entrepreneur took to social media this weekend to share a PDA-filled photo with a mystery man, who was later identified as basketball player Andre Marhold. (Want to know more about him? Click here!)

After fans figured out who Andre is, Jeffree took to Twitter to share a new selfie with him and also clapped back at accusations that he’s being paid.

“I know it’s devastating news for some people, but I don’t give money to anyone I’m dating or anyone who is f–king me. Work on your own insecurities sis, I’m not the problem 💖,” Jeffree tweeted.

He added, “Worry about how to pay your own bills, not who’s in my mouth 💯 Thank you, God bless – Upper management.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Twitter
Posted to: Andre Marhold, Jeffree Star

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • See how stars are honoring Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday - TMZ
  • Find out if Grant Gustin will be in The Flash movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Jessica Simpson talks staying sober during the pandemic - TooFab
  • Miley Cyrus is mourning a major loss - Just Jared Jr