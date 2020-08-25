Top Stories
See What Trended on Twitter After Donald Trump Jr.'s Speech at RNC 2020

Jeffree Star's Possible New Boyfriend Identified &amp; He's a Basketball Player!

45 Celeb Couples Who Split During the Quarantine

Tue, 25 August 2020 at 12:07 am

Kobe Bryant Will Be Honored with Street Named After Him in Los Angeles

A street in Los Angeles will be renamed after the late basketball player Kobe Bryant, it was announced on “Kobe Bryant Day.”

The late Lakers superstar would have turned 42 this past Sunday (August 23) and if you didn’t know, “Kobe Bryant Day” takes place on August 24 because of his former jersey numbers 8 and 24.

“Figueroa Street will soon be Kobe Bryant Boulevard between Olympic (Boulevard) & (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard). Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality, anything is possible,” city councilman Herb J. Wesson Jr. said on Twitter.

It’s not yet known when the renaming will take place.

The street that is being renamed is located right outside the Staples Center, where Kobe played with the Lakers.

Read the heartbreaking tribute that Kobe‘s wife Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram to mark his birthday this weekend.

