Sisters Joey King & Hunter King Just Filmed a Secret Project Together!

Joey King and her older sister Hunter King pose for a cute photo on the set of a secret project on Monday (August 24) in Los Angeles.

The sisters got up bright and early that day to work on the project and we can’t wait to find out what they’re doing!

Last year, Joey made an appearance on Hunter‘s CBS series Life in Pieces in a multi-episode guest arc as a pregnant teen.

Joey recently booked a role in a very exciting movie that’s expected to begin filming in the fall and she’ll be working with an Oscar-winning actor!

