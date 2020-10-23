Anthony Mackie Says Filming 'Falcon & The Winter Soldier' During the Pandemic is 'Awful'

Anthony Mackie is getting candid about what filming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is set to debut on Disney+ in 2021.

The 42-year-old actor, who portrays Falcon, admits that shooting the show during the pandemic was less than ideal.

Anthony told Entertainment Tonight that filming is “awful.”

“Everybody’s afraid of each other. The food is bad, because they have to pack it up somewhere else and bring it to us in ziplock bags,” he added over his Zoom interview from the Czech Republic. “There’s no football. I missed LeBron winning the championship. It’s crawfish season. I got all kinds of problems going on!”

Anthony continued, “It’s literally you’re living in quarantine. It’s not like the NBA bubble, where they had, like, a barber shop and friends to hang out with. No, if you get within six feet of somebody, there’s some little Czech dude coming, poking you with a stick and saying you have to move. So, it’s rough.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was one of the first television series to shut down due to the pandemic concerns.

