Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Thumbs Up In Recovery Photo After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger successfully underwent a second heart surgery this week.

The 73-year-old actor and former Governor of California shared a recovery picture with his fans on social media, opening up about his surgery.

“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” he wrote with a thumbs up. “I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!”

Arnold traveled to Ohio for the procedure which was done just months after he underwent surgery to replace a pulmonary valve.

He had the same surgery back in 1997 due to a congenital heart defect.

Patrick, Arnold‘s first born son, had a hilarious comment for his dad after his surgery: “PLEASE DONT GO WORKOUT TODAY!!”

