Top Stories
Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Voting Photos, Has a Message for People Voting for Kanye West

Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Aubrey O'Day Makes Shocking Claims About Trump Kids

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un's Wife Has Been Missing for MONTHS

Fri, 23 October 2020 at 6:58 pm

Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Thumbs Up In Recovery Photo After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Thumbs Up In Recovery Photo After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger successfully underwent a second heart surgery this week.

The 73-year-old actor and former Governor of California shared a recovery picture with his fans on social media, opening up about his surgery.

“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” he wrote with a thumbs up. “I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!”

Arnold traveled to Ohio for the procedure which was done just months after he underwent surgery to replace a pulmonary valve.

He had the same surgery back in 1997 due to a congenital heart defect.

Patrick, Arnold‘s first born son, had a hilarious comment for his dad after his surgery: “PLEASE DONT GO WORKOUT TODAY!!”

Just last month, Arnold was seen doing just that, to music from this popular singer!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Arnold Schwarzenegger

