Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Blake Lively is celebrating her husband Ryan Reynolds‘ 44th birthday with him at home and she’s roasting him for his choice of birthday “cake.”

The 33-year-old actress shared photos of Ryan and his birthday pie, which was adorned with candles that he didn’t even blow out before he took a bite.

“1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married,” Blake captioned the photos on Instagram.

Blake also shared a photo of Ryan eating a bite of pie on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “I go all out to make it special for my husband on his birthday.”

Earlier in the day, Ryan found out that another famous star shares a birthday with him and he decided to pick a different day for that celeb to celebrate!

