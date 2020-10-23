Top Stories
Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Voting Photos, Has a Message for People Voting for Kanye West

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Voting Photos, Has a Message for People Voting for Kanye West

Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Aubrey O'Day Makes Shocking Claims About Trump Kids

Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Aubrey O'Day Makes Shocking Claims About Trump Kids

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un's Wife Has Been Missing for MONTHS

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un's Wife Has Been Missing for MONTHS

Fri, 23 October 2020 at 10:03 pm

Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Blake Lively is celebrating her husband Ryan Reynolds‘ 44th birthday with him at home and she’s roasting him for his choice of birthday “cake.”

The 33-year-old actress shared photos of Ryan and his birthday pie, which was adorned with candles that he didn’t even blow out before he took a bite.

“1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married,” Blake captioned the photos on Instagram.

Blake also shared a photo of Ryan eating a bite of pie on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “I go all out to make it special for my husband on his birthday.”

Earlier in the day, Ryan found out that another famous star shares a birthday with him and he decided to pick a different day for that celeb to celebrate!

Click inside to see another adorable photo that Blake Lively shared…

See another adorable photo that Blake shared below!
Just Jared on Facebook
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 01
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 02
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 03
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 04
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 05
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 06
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 07
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 08
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 09
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 10
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 11
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 12
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 13
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 14
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 15
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 16
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 17
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 18
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 19
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 20
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 21
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 22
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 23
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 24
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 25
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 26
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 27
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 28
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 29
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 30
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 31
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 32
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 33
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 34
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 35
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 36
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 37
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 38
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 39
blake lively wishes ryan reynolds happy birthday 40

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • KISS' Gene Simmons is selling his Beverly Hills mansion for $22 million - see inside! - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus just revealed some huge music news - Just Jared Jr
  • Elton John is debuting his very own Barbie doll - TooFab
  • This actress has officially changed her name - Just Jared Jr