Busta Rhymes Shows Off His Abs After an Amazing Body Transformation - See Before & After!

Busta Rhymes is putting his ripped abs on display after undergoing an amazing body transformation!

The 48-year-old rapper took to social media to show off his fit physique.

“DON’T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!! LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!! MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!! I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!! I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y’ALL TOO MUCH!!! I’M ONLY HERE TO INSPIRE!!” Busta wrote on Instagram.

Busta shared before and after photos to reveal his weight loss. He also promoted his new album, which will be released next week.

Busta‘s trainer Victor Munoz wrote on Instagram, “T’S BEEN A LONG JOURNEY TO GET @bustarhymes to this point, but it’s well worth it as you can see with these results. IT’S a Team effort but with years of experience, wisdom and guidance the Transformation Happens. I provide a service that could change your life around for the better but this happens when you trust the #process.”

