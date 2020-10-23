Top Stories
Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Voting Photos, Has a Message for People Voting for Kanye West

Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Aubrey O'Day Makes Shocking Claims About Trump Kids

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un's Wife Has Been Missing for MONTHS

Fri, 23 October 2020 at 7:33 pm

Celine Dion Celebrates Her Twin Boys' Nelson & Eddy's 10th Birthday

Celine Dion is celebrating her twin boys’ Nelson and Eddy Angelil‘s 10th birthdays today!

The 52-year-old songstress shared a sweet tribute to her youngest sons with late husband Rene Angélil, who passed away in 2016.

“Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years,” Celine wrote with the images. “You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud. Happy birthday my beautiful boys! We love you so very much… – Mom, RC and Dad xx… 🐾.”

Celine, who is also mom to 19-year-old René-Charles Angélil, shared throwback images of Nelson and Eddy, and side-by-side comparisons of what they looked like then versus now.

