Top Stories
Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Voting Photos, Has a Message for People Voting for Kanye West

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Voting Photos, Has a Message for People Voting for Kanye West

Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Aubrey O'Day Makes Shocking Claims About Trump Kids

Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Aubrey O'Day Makes Shocking Claims About Trump Kids

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un's Wife Has Been Missing for MONTHS

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un's Wife Has Been Missing for MONTHS

Fri, 23 October 2020 at 6:10 pm

Drew Barrymore's Ex-Husband Disputes What a Psychic Told Her About His Family Member

Drew Barrymore's Ex-Husband Disputes What a Psychic Told Her About His Family Member

Drew Barrymore had a psychic on her show last week and she was given a reading, which her ex-husband Will Kopelman is now calling out.

Medium Anna Raimondi gave Drew a reading and said she sensed the aura of a “judge.”

Drew said that the judge was David, who was related to her ex-husband and has since died. Anna said that the judge reaching out to her was a sign that “you are … a part of that family — it doesn’t matter [that] the two of you are not together anymore.”

Will has revealed to Page Six that David is actually still alive though.

“Drew and I have a close and highly amicable co-parenting relationship; I have and always will continue to cheer her on from the sidelines. That being said, the segment was a solid laugh considering my uncle Judge David Kopelman is still very much alive,” Will said.

He added, “And I’m a little surprised that Drew chose to give oxygen to someone like this, because self-entitled mediums who prey on vulnerable bereaved people with claims they can communicate with their dead loved ones in exchange for fame and compensation all belong in jail. None of my dead relatives — all of whom I’m sure would have really liked Drew — are speaking with some submental hack working the talk show circuit. This I assure you.”

Drew‘s rep told the outlet, “The grandfather of Will is Frank, who was a judge and is deceased. David is … Will’s uncle, who’s alive and also a judge. That was the confusion.”

Anna said, “I felt a judge who is passed. Drew said David. I only felt a judge.”
Just Jared on Facebook
drew barrymore ex husband will kopelman disputes psychic 01
drew barrymore ex husband will kopelman disputes psychic 02
drew barrymore ex husband will kopelman disputes psychic 03
drew barrymore ex husband will kopelman disputes psychic 04
drew barrymore ex husband will kopelman disputes psychic 05
drew barrymore ex husband will kopelman disputes psychic 06
drew barrymore ex husband will kopelman disputes psychic 07
drew barrymore ex husband will kopelman disputes psychic 08
drew barrymore ex husband will kopelman disputes psychic 09
drew barrymore ex husband will kopelman disputes psychic 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Drew Barrymore

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • KISS' Gene Simmons is selling his Beverly Hills mansion for $22 million - see inside! - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus just revealed some huge music news - Just Jared Jr
  • Elton John is debuting his very own Barbie doll - TooFab
  • This actress has officially changed her name - Just Jared Jr