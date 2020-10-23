Emilia Clarke Jumped Out of a Plane for Her 34th Birthday!

Today is Emilia Clarke‘s 34th birthday and she rang in the special occasion in a pretty crazy way – jumping out of a plane!

The Game of Thrones actress took to Instagram to share some photos from the scary moment and she wrote, “What could match the profound existential terror of another birthday? Jumping out of a goddamn plane is what.”

Emilia added in hashtag format, “Who says you can only fly dragons?” and “My facial expressions tell you all you need to know.”

“Thank you Hinton Sky Diving for the most exhilarating experience of my life!” she concluded.

Last month, Emilia was spotted grabbing dinner with another famous British actor and the photos of course sparked some rumors that they might have been on a date.