Irina Shayk Visits the Falconeri Store While Wearing the Brand's Orange Cashmere Sweater

Fri, 23 October 2020 at 9:41 pm

Irina Shayk poses for a photo outside of the Falconeri store while attending a private shopping event on Thursday (October 22) in the Soho neighborhood of New York City.

The 34-year-old model wore one of the brand’s bright orange sweaters, which she paired with some black leather short shorts and matching boots.

Irina showed off some photos from the shopping event on her Instagram Stories on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Irina stepped out in another bright outfit while running some errands in the Big Apple.

FYI: Irina is wearing the Falconeri oversized cashmere and silk v-neck pullover sweater in orange. It retails for $527.

