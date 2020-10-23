Top Stories
Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Voting Photos, Has a Message for People Voting for Kanye West

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Voting Photos, Has a Message for People Voting for Kanye West

Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Aubrey O'Day Makes Shocking Claims About Trump Kids

Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Aubrey O'Day Makes Shocking Claims About Trump Kids

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un's Wife Has Been Missing for MONTHS

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un's Wife Has Been Missing for MONTHS

Fri, 23 October 2020 at 6:37 pm

Jessica Chastain to Replace Michelle Williams in Upcoming HBO Series, Will Reteam with Oscar Isaac

Jessica Chastain to Replace Michelle Williams in Upcoming HBO Series, Will Reteam with Oscar Isaac

Jessica Chastain will be reteaming with longtime friend Oscar Isaac in the upcoming HBO limited series Scenes from a Marriage!

The Oscar-nominated actress is replacing fellow Oscar nominee Michelle Williams, who had to drop out of the project due to “scheduling issues,” according to Deadline.

Jessica and Oscar were actually classmates at Julliard and they worked together on the 2014 movie A Most Violent Year.

Scenes from a Marriage is an adaptation of a 1973 Swedish miniseries from Ingmar Bergman. The new series, which will be written and directed by The Affair co-creator Hagai Levi, “re-examines the show’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.”

Jessica will also be an executive producer on the project, which will begin shooting soon.

The trailer for one of Jessica‘s very exciting upcoming movies was released earlier this month.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: HBO, Jessica Chastain, Michelle Williams, Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • KISS' Gene Simmons is selling his Beverly Hills mansion for $22 million - see inside! - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus just revealed some huge music news - Just Jared Jr
  • Elton John is debuting his very own Barbie doll - TooFab
  • This actress has officially changed her name - Just Jared Jr