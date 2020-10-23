Jessica Chastain to Replace Michelle Williams in Upcoming HBO Series, Will Reteam with Oscar Isaac

Jessica Chastain will be reteaming with longtime friend Oscar Isaac in the upcoming HBO limited series Scenes from a Marriage!

The Oscar-nominated actress is replacing fellow Oscar nominee Michelle Williams, who had to drop out of the project due to “scheduling issues,” according to Deadline.

Jessica and Oscar were actually classmates at Julliard and they worked together on the 2014 movie A Most Violent Year.

Scenes from a Marriage is an adaptation of a 1973 Swedish miniseries from Ingmar Bergman. The new series, which will be written and directed by The Affair co-creator Hagai Levi, “re-examines the show’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.”

Jessica will also be an executive producer on the project, which will begin shooting soon.

The trailer for one of Jessica‘s very exciting upcoming movies was released earlier this month.