Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke To Have Bigger Role in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Series

Joe Manganiello will be back as Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, in Zack Snyder‘s upcoming Justice League mini-series on HBO Max.

The Wrap reports that the role is being fleshed out by Zack for the series, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Joe‘s Deathstroke made his first appearance in the DC movie in 2017. In the full scene, the assassin is summoned to the luxury yacht of a returning Lex Luthor, played by Jesse Eisenberg.

The duo start to form an alliance of antiheroes to block the heroics of Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, Cyborg, Superman and The Flash.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League will be presented as four, hour-long episodes.

