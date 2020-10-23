Top Stories
Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Voting Photos, Has a Message for People Voting for Kanye West

Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Aubrey O'Day Makes Shocking Claims About Trump Kids

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un's Wife Has Been Missing for MONTHS

Fri, 23 October 2020 at 7:07 pm

Lizzo Goes Campaigning for Biden-Harris in Detroit to Be 'On the Right Side of History'

Lizzo speaks on stage at a campaign event for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Friday afternoon (October 23) in Detroit, Mich.

The 32-year-old Grammy-wining singer asked people at a campaign event to look back at the civil rights movement.

“Those people didn’t know the outcome of their actions. They didn’t know the future, but they knew they were on the right side of history, period,” she said (via Detroit News). “So thank you for being on the right side of history, by doing your part to help us in democracy.”

Lizzo went on to say, “They’re out there trying to make America great again, but we need to finally bring America together again. Because I don’t want to go back to the way it was. And Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will help us finally bring America together. So thank you for going door to door, in the face of a pandemic, risking everything on the front lines trying to save our democracy.”

Another big star was at a Biden-Harris event earlier in the week!
