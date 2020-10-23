Mandy Moore's 'This Is Us' Co-Stars Had Sweet Reactions To Her Pregnancy News

Mandy Moore decided to tell her This Is Us co-stars about her pregnancy in the cutest way.

The 36-year-old actress’s co-stars Milo Ventimiglia and Chrissy Metz opened up about her reveal to them and how they reacted during a virtual press panel ahead of the new season premiere next week.

“I’m so excited. I’m so excited for her,” Milo shared. “When she told the group of us, we were all on a call talking about some stuff pre-season. It was Dan [Fogelman] and the whole cast and then Dan hopped off and she told all of us the news.”

He added that “it’s wonderful news. You get excited about that. Mandy and Taylor, her husband, they are just the best people. They are the kind of folks who should be parents.”

Chrissy, who plays the Mandy and Milo‘s on-screen daughter, Kate, in the series, revealed that she cried over it.

“You would’ve thought that I was having the child. I was so excited, I cried!” she says. “When you love someone and they tell you, it’s different if it’s family or a friend, but when she told us, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’”

Chrissy added, “Like, I just know how much her and Taylor want to have a family and so it’s really beautiful to see someone [get that] and I know that they’re going to be the best parents… I’m just really happy for them ’cause I know how happy they are.”

