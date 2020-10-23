Top Stories
Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Voting Photos, Has a Message for People Voting for Kanye West

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Voting Photos, Has a Message for People Voting for Kanye West

Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Aubrey O'Day Makes Shocking Claims About Trump Kids

Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Aubrey O'Day Makes Shocking Claims About Trump Kids

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un's Wife Has Been Missing for MONTHS

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un's Wife Has Been Missing for MONTHS

Fri, 23 October 2020 at 5:40 pm

Matthew McConaughey's Eldest Son Levi Looks Just Like Him In This Rare Photo

Matthew McConaughey's Eldest Son Levi Looks Just Like Him In This Rare Photo

Matthew McConaughey has a mini-me!

The -year-old actor’s wife, model Camila Alves McConaughey, shared an incredibly rare photo of their eldest son, 12-year-old Levi, on social media this week and many couldn’t get over the fact he looks just like his father.

In the image, Camila and Levi had just wrapped up a mother and son baking session with their friend, chef Rocco DiSpirito.

“The look on our faces says it all,” she wrote about the delicious dessert they had made.

The treat marked the celebration of Matthew‘s new memoir, “Greenlights”, which came out this week.

“It’s been a week full of celebration,” Camila added. “We had an excuse to make this amazing dessert. Judges at home give it a 10/10!”

You can see the photo from Camila‘s Instagram below!

Just recently, Levi joined his parents, and siblings Vida and Livingston, as well as his grandmother Mary at the 2019 Texas Medal Of Arts Awards. See the pics of the whole family here…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Camila Alves, Celebrity Babies, Levi McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • KISS' Gene Simmons is selling his Beverly Hills mansion for $22 million - see inside! - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus just revealed some huge music news - Just Jared Jr
  • Elton John is debuting his very own Barbie doll - TooFab
  • This actress has officially changed her name - Just Jared Jr