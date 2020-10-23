Matthew McConaughey's Eldest Son Levi Looks Just Like Him In This Rare Photo

Matthew McConaughey has a mini-me!

The -year-old actor’s wife, model Camila Alves McConaughey, shared an incredibly rare photo of their eldest son, 12-year-old Levi, on social media this week and many couldn’t get over the fact he looks just like his father.

In the image, Camila and Levi had just wrapped up a mother and son baking session with their friend, chef Rocco DiSpirito.

“The look on our faces says it all,” she wrote about the delicious dessert they had made.

The treat marked the celebration of Matthew‘s new memoir, “Greenlights”, which came out this week.

“It’s been a week full of celebration,” Camila added. “We had an excuse to make this amazing dessert. Judges at home give it a 10/10!”

You can see the photo from Camila‘s Instagram below!

Just recently, Levi joined his parents, and siblings Vida and Livingston, as well as his grandmother Mary at the 2019 Texas Medal Of Arts Awards. See the pics of the whole family here…