Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Voting Photos, Has a Message for People Voting for Kanye West

Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Aubrey O'Day Makes Shocking Claims About Trump Kids

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un's Wife Has Been Missing for MONTHS

Fri, 23 October 2020 at 10:54 pm

Rosario Dawson To Play DEA Agent on Hulu's Upcoming Show 'Dopesick'

Rosario Dawson has joined the cast of Hulu‘s upcoming series, Dopesick.

According to The Wrap, the 40-year-old actress will be a series regular for the show and star as Bridget Meyer, a “tough DEA agent who fights to curtail the use of OxyContin.”

The drama is described as “an ambitious, harrowing, and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction.”

The series will be set in a distressed Virginia mining community, the hallways of the DEA and the opulence of “one-percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan.

Dopesick is also set to star Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Philippa Soo and Jake McDorman.

The move comes just after Rosario‘s USA series, Briarpatch, was cancelled.
