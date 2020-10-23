Top Stories
Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Voting Photos, Has a Message for People Voting for Kanye West

Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Aubrey O'Day Makes Shocking Claims About Trump Kids

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un's Wife Has Been Missing for MONTHS

Fri, 23 October 2020 at 9:10 pm

Sean Penn Says He Was 'Ambivalent' About Biden, But Something Just Changed His Mind

Sean Penn is opening up about his feelings on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and how they changed recently.

The 60-year-old two-time Oscar-winning actor says he was initially “ambivalent” when it came to Biden, but something just changed his opinion on the former VP.

“Just heard Biden on Covid strategy. He’s dead-on. I’ve been working test sites since day one. Talking to Fauci & all the top scientists. It’s EVERYTHING that will get America back to work and FLOURISHING. I’d been ambivalent about Biden. My ambivalence is gone. Biden for America,” Penn tweeted on Friday night (October 23).

Sean has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic with his organization CORE. The global response organization has been operation testing sites across the U.S. with new locations popping up weekly.

Right at the beginning of the pandemic, Sean was seen at one of the testing sites to volunteer.

