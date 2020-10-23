Top Stories
Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Voting Photos, Has a Message for People Voting for Kanye West

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Voting Photos, Has a Message for People Voting for Kanye West

Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Aubrey O'Day Makes Shocking Claims About Trump Kids

Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Aubrey O'Day Makes Shocking Claims About Trump Kids

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un's Wife Has Been Missing for MONTHS

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un's Wife Has Been Missing for MONTHS

Fri, 23 October 2020 at 8:22 pm

Shawn Mendes Steps Out in L.A. with Tour Manager Cez Darke

Shawn Mendes Steps Out in L.A. with Tour Manager Cez Darke

Shawn Mendes masks up while stepping out with his tour manager Cez Darke on Friday afternoon (October 23) in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old singer was dressed simply in a white tee, light blue jeans, and white sneakers, along with a colorful mask. Cez was in a similar outfit!

Shawn recently dropped the trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary In Wonder and Cez took to Instagram to joke that it’s really his doc.

“Guys! My documentary is coming out November 23rd! I know, I know – it says @shawnmendes on the poster but the back of my head is in it a few times so ya know… mine 😁,” he wrote in his post.

See the photo that Shawn snapped of his girlfriend Camila Cabello to mark a special moment in her hair journey.
Just Jared on Facebook
shawn mendes out with tour manager cez darke 01
shawn mendes out with tour manager cez darke 02
shawn mendes out with tour manager cez darke 03
shawn mendes out with tour manager cez darke 04
shawn mendes out with tour manager cez darke 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Cez Darke, Shawn Mendes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • KISS' Gene Simmons is selling his Beverly Hills mansion for $22 million - see inside! - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus just revealed some huge music news - Just Jared Jr
  • Elton John is debuting his very own Barbie doll - TooFab
  • This actress has officially changed her name - Just Jared Jr