Shawn Mendes Steps Out in L.A. with Tour Manager Cez Darke

Shawn Mendes masks up while stepping out with his tour manager Cez Darke on Friday afternoon (October 23) in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old singer was dressed simply in a white tee, light blue jeans, and white sneakers, along with a colorful mask. Cez was in a similar outfit!

Shawn recently dropped the trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary In Wonder and Cez took to Instagram to joke that it’s really his doc.

“Guys! My documentary is coming out November 23rd! I know, I know – it says @shawnmendes on the poster but the back of my head is in it a few times so ya know… mine 😁,” he wrote in his post.

