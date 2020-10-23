SNL's Abby Elliott Welcomes First Baby With Husband Bill Kennedy!

Abby Elliott is a mom!

The 33-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member and Indebted actress just welcomed her first child with husband Bill Kennedy, she announced on Instagram.

“❤️ Edith Pepper Kennedy❤️ ,” Abby wrote, revealing the sweet bundle of joys name. “The love of our lives.”

Just last month, Abby announced the news of their pregnancy with an anniversary post.

“Here’s to many more wonderful adventures with you — the greatest one of all coming next month,” she captioned a cute selfie of her and Bill together, before showing off her bump underneath her striped shirt.

Abby has previously been vocal about her infertility struggles and earlier this year, she commemorated National Infertility Awareness Week.

“Infertility sucks and my heart is with everyone that’s a part of ‘the worst club with the best members’,” she had written on Instagram.

Congrats to Abby and Bill on their new baby girl.