A Christmas Dare List & Journal Fuel The Love Story in Netflix's Dash & Lily' - Watch The Trailer!

Austin Abrams swipes Santa’s hat in the first trailer for Netflix‘s upcoming holiday love story, Dash & Lily.

Based on David Levithan and Rachel Cohn‘s “Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares”, the show also stars Midori Francis as Lily, as well as Dante Brown and Troy Iwata.

The limited series is a “whirlwind Holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected.”

Keana Marie, James Saito, Jodi Long, Gideon Emery, and many others star in the show.

Dash & Lily will premiere on Tuesday, November 10 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below!