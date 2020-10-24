Top Stories
Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Voting Photos, Has a Message for People Voting for Kanye West

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Voting Photos, Has a Message for People Voting for Kanye West

Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Aubrey O'Day Makes Shocking Claims About Trump Kids

Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Aubrey O'Day Makes Shocking Claims About Trump Kids

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un's Wife Has Been Missing for MONTHS

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un's Wife Has Been Missing for MONTHS

Sat, 24 October 2020 at 12:35 am

A Christmas Dare List & Journal Fuel The Love Story in Netflix's Dash & Lily' - Watch The Trailer!

A Christmas Dare List & Journal Fuel The Love Story in Netflix's Dash & Lily' - Watch The Trailer!

Austin Abrams swipes Santa’s hat in the first trailer for Netflix‘s upcoming holiday love story, Dash & Lily.

Based on David Levithan and Rachel Cohn‘s “Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares”, the show also stars Midori Francis as Lily, as well as Dante Brown and Troy Iwata.

The limited series is a “whirlwind Holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected.”

Keana Marie, James Saito, Jodi Long, Gideon Emery, and many others star in the show.

Dash & Lily will premiere on Tuesday, November 10 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Dash & Lily, Movies, Netflix

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • KISS' Gene Simmons is selling his Beverly Hills mansion for $22 million - see inside! - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus just revealed some huge music news - Just Jared Jr
  • Elton John is debuting his very own Barbie doll - TooFab
  • This actress has officially changed her name - Just Jared Jr