Sat, 24 October 2020 at 5:09 pm

Ariana Grande Reveals 'Positions' Album Track List, Including Three Collaborations!

Ariana Grande Reveals 'Positions' Album Track List, Including Three Collaborations!

Ariana Grande has reveal the track list for her upcoming album Positions, which will be released in less than six days.

The 27-year-old singer only just announced the album’s release date last weekend and now we already know the names of the 14 tracks on the album.

It has been rumored that Ariana collaborated with Dua Lipa for the album, but unfortunately, she’s not featured on the track list. There are three artists that are involved though!

The title song from the album was released on Friday and the music video has also been unveiled.

Click inside to check out the track list…

You can check out the track list below. It features songs that feature Doja Cat, The Weeknd, and Ty Dolla Sign!

ARIANA GRANDE – “POSITIONS” TRACK LIST

1. Shut Up
2. 34+35
3. Motive featuring Doja Cat
4. Just Like Magic
5. Off the Table featuring The Weeknd
6. Six Thirty
7. Safety Net featuring Ty Dolla Sign
8. My Hair
9. Nasty
10. West Side
11. Love Language
12. Positions
13. Obvious
14. POV
