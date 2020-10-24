Top Stories
Shia LaBeouf & Margaret Qualley Bare It All in Her Sister Rainsford's New Short Film

Selena Gomez Called Timothee Chalamet on Instagram Live While He Was In Line to Vote!

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child - See the Announcement!

You've Gotta See 'Bachelorette' Contestant Dale Moss' Old Modeling Pics!

Sat, 24 October 2020 at 3:05 pm

'Bachelorette' Contestant Dale Moss Used to Be a Halloween Costume Model!

  • Photos of The Bachelorette contestant Dale Moss modeling various costumes for a Halloween store have emerged – TMZ
  • A Riverdale star revealed something surprising about her previous exit from the show – Just Jared Jr
  • Scheana Shay reveals the texts that destroyed her friendship with Stassi SchroederTooFab
  • Armie Hammer has some comments about the presidency – Celebitchy
  • Eva Mendes opens up about what made her want to have kids – DListed
  • TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio reveals the holiday she really doesn’t like – Just Jared Jr
